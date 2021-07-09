Adam M. Kriger Sells 25,878 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $535,415.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FNKO stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $991.33 million, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

