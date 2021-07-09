Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADXN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

