adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €310.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €310.00 ($364.71) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €313.30 ($368.59) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €293.82. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

