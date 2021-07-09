Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Acquired by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Adient makes up approximately 1.4% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $32,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adient by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Adient by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,051. Adient plc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.