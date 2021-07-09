Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,277,000 after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMS opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.96. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $118.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

