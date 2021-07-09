Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.4% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 853,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,931,728. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

