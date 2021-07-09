AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AGC in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. AGC has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.84.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

