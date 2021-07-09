ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AGESY opened at $53.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

