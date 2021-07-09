AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDY stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

