Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$78.03. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$75.90, with a volume of 520,381 shares changing hands.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$18.45 billion and a PE ratio of 22.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.47.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 32.38%.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975 in the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

