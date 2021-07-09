Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.35 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

EPA AF opened at €4.10 ($4.82) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.50. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.