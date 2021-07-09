Air Partner (LON:AIR) Price Target Raised to GBX 105

Air Partner (LON:AIR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.
Air Partner stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 85.20 ($1.11). 159,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.48. Air Partner has a 1-year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.81 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £54.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16.
About Air Partner
