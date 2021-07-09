Air Partner (LON:AIR) Price Target Raised to GBX 105

Air Partner (LON:AIR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

Air Partner stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 85.20 ($1.11). 159,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.48. Air Partner has a 1-year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.81 ($1.33). The company has a market capitalization of £54.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16.

Air Partner

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

