Airbloc (ABL) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $8,802.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00055466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.55 or 0.00909942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005225 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars.

