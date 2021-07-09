Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DETNF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf cut Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$30.65 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 262. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

