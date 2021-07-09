Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DETNF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf cut Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$30.65 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 262. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

