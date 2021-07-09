Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Sells $221,139.50 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,279 shares in the company, valued at $29,324,470.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $145.02 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

