Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

NYSE ARE opened at $186.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

