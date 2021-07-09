Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327,905 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,497 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,148 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,161 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

