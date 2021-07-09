Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $108.88 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $108.88 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002757 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00037422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00273665 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00037431 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $967.28 or 0.02892448 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,589,318,099 coins and its circulating supply is 3,114,804,030 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

