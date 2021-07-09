Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $282.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $285.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.30.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $199.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $540.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.