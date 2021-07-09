Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

ATD.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

ATD.B stock opened at C$45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.95.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

