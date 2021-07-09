Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of ABTX opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $733.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.01. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,690,000 after acquiring an additional 115,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $3,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

