Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

