Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,583.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,447.22. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,612.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

