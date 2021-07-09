Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.3% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 107.3% in the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 27.2% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 35.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $2,499.68. 23,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,383.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,545.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.