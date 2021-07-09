Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) & Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Critical Review

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) and Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Industrial has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Global Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Equipment Group $873.60 million 0.46 -$24.00 million ($0.61) -21.72 Global Industrial $1.03 billion 1.29 $65.40 million $1.68 20.99

Global Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alta Equipment Group and Global Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Equipment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Global Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.27%. Given Alta Equipment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alta Equipment Group is more favorable than Global Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Global Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Equipment Group -1.32% -9.45% -1.78% Global Industrial 6.88% 45.32% 15.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Global Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.0% of Global Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Industrial beats Alta Equipment Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment. It also offers repair and maintenance services for its equipment. In addition, the company designs and builds warehouses, as well as provides automated equipment installation and system integration solutions. It serves diversified manufacturing, food and beverage, wholesale/retail, construction, automotive, municipal/government, and medical sectors. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Livonia, Michigan.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies. The company also sells plumbing products and pumps, packaging products and supplies, electrical and lighting products, food service products and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission products, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance products, and fasteners and hardware. It offers its products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Paramount, and Interion brand names. The company offers its products to businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through relationship marketers, catalogs, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Systemax Inc. Global Industrial Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.