Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. 926,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,094. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

