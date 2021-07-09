Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Cut by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

MO opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

