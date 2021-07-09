Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $162.87 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

