Amalgamated Bank Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,669,000 after acquiring an additional 291,590 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after acquiring an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after acquiring an additional 91,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 75,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.