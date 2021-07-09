Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 920,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,447,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 2,258,705 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 230.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

