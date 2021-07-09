Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PROS were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PROS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period.

Get PROS alerts:

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRO stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.69.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.