Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,602,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $79.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 2.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

