Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $17,745,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $9,992,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $5,288,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 89,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:SEAS opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,689 shares of company stock worth $6,316,141 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.