Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after buying an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,926,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celsius by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 578.8% during the 4th quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 236,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 201,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $70.79 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.60 and a beta of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

