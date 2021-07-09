Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 61,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,045,827 shares.The stock last traded at $3,715.76 and had previously closed at $3,675.74.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,345.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

