Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 61,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,045,827 shares.The stock last traded at $3,715.76 and had previously closed at $3,675.74.
AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,345.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
