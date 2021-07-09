Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $80,218,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 213,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,384,000 after acquiring an additional 94,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $270.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.96 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.79. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

