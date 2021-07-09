American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $151,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in American Express by 186.9% in the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,844 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 59.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in American Express by 33.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in American Express by 13.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $171.88. 80,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

