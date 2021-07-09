American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells $113,182.94 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Superconductor stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74,274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

