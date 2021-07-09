American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 41.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 2.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $280.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.