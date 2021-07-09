American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $15,194,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $161.58 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.76 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

