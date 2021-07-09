American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.28 Million

Brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post sales of $60.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.12 million and the highest is $61.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $262.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of American Well stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,096. American Well has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.96.

In other American Well news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $85,204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Well by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $38,327,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.