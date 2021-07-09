Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE BY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.12. 906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790 in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

