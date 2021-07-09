Analysts Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report sales of $33.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.48 million and the highest is $33.81 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $137.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.79 million to $141.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

ITI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,827. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $256.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

