Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.79. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,987,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 489,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.51. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,721. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $212.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.