Analysts Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of U traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $106.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,258. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.98.

In other Unity Software news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 946,668 shares of company stock valued at $91,678,132.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $18,416,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

