Analysts Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report $4.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.67 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 86,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,754 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO traded up $15.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,553.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,456.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,554.90.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

