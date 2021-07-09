Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Constellation Brands (STZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) in the last few weeks:

7/1/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $266.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $216.00 to $226.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $223.00 to $242.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $242.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $295.00 to $298.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2021 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

5/24/2021 – Constellation Brands is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $300.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

STZ traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.69. The stock had a trading volume of 827,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,560. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $365,957,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $73,700,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $64,317,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

