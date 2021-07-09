Analysts Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT at $30.85

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.69.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 3.49. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.