Analysts Set Expectations for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

SNSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $256.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,063,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,647,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,408.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

