Analysts Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target at $191.05

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.6% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.2% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 10,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. F M Investments LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.1% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.07. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.69. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

